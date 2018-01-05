In this article























Easier relations between men and women - survey results

There is no doubt that the quality of people's relationships have been helped by the fact that men and women share a lot of common values today.



In the opinion of the vast majority of people interviewed in all of the countries involved in the survey, relations between men and women have never been better. In fact, they're now easier than they were 20 years ago.



This is especially true in the UK where 69% of us consider relations between men and women easier. According to respondants in Canada (59%), Switzerland (59%) and Germany (64%) the improvement in their respective countries has been much less noticeable.



Despite this, men and women everywhere continue to believe that their values and perception of life are still extremely different. © Kat Karsen

