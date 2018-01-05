In this article























British satisfaction in life - survey results

Us Brits, whether man or woman, just love to have a whinge. In a context of dire economic crisis and stringency, we are among the least satisfied with our social, love and working life.



Out of all European respondants, British men and women were the least happy about their love and sex life (68% and 63% respectively) - right at the bottom end of the scale, together with the Germans.



And when it comes to our working lives we're even more miserable, ranking just below the average of the other countries (66% compared to 67% overall) ahead of Italy, Spain and Poland, but behind Switzerland (74%), Canada (70%) and France (70%).



However where there's differences between us and other countries, there isn't a lot of difference between men and women in the UK. Whatever the aspect of life (family, social, love, sex or work), there are no areas today where either men or women appear to be much happier than the opposite sex. © Kat Karsen

