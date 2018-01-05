In this article























Lack of time - survey results

It's not unsual for men and women to be rushed off their feet in every country that took part in the survey but us Brits think we're worse off than most... no surprise there!



In the UK, men would like an extra 6 hours and 36 minutes in their day, and women 6 hours 30 minutes. Apparently we'd be better off in France where women only want for 3 hours 36 minutes or Germany where they'd like an extra 3 hours 24 minutes to get everything done. Sounds good to us!



Despite being super busy, if we had just 2 extra hours in a day, 48% of us said we'd spend more time with our families.



But aside from family time, UK women would like extra time for artistic or intellectual activities while more men would like to spend it on sport or physical activities.



28% of British men would use it to make love more often, whereas only 15% of women said the same. © Kat Karsen

