Differences between men and women
  
Male and female stereotypes and clichés - survey results
Stereotypes are still massively present in British society and when it comes to defining “feminine” or “masculine” values we think the two are worlds apart:

> Feminine values are seen as: tolerance, sharing, equality, generosity, family, grace, politeness, caring, listening and sacrifice;

> Masculine values are seen as: power, ambition, success, action, freedom, self-confidence, daring, humour, independence and discipline.

Although men and women across the world consider feminine values to be progressing in society. We might be putting more importance on traditionally feminine values but this is partly because the clichés persist.

In the UK, even though we attribute very similar values to ourselves as men and women, 88% of us remain convinced that, as genders, we're actually very different.

Women in Focus Editor
07/03/2011
