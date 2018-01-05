>
Differences between men and women
  
Traditional values - survey results
Traditional values - survey results


To get to the bottom of the clichés, we asked men which values they attribute to women and we asked women which characteristics they associate with men.

In the UK, out of 10 values most often mentioned, surprisingly men and women choose exactly the same ones!

In order of importance, the values we attribute to ourselves are: honesty, loyalty, family, humour, politeness, listening to others, respect, tolerance, generosity, and independence.

Interestingly, as British men and women, we stand out for two values that are more specific to us than to respondents in the other countries: humour and independence

These are values which do not feature among the international overall top 10!

More suprisingly we also tend to share values that are somewhat conservative or at least traditional (honesty, loyalty, family, politeness, respect...).

