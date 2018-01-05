In this article























Male and female behaviour - survey results

In all of the countries who got involved in our survey, men and women saw themselves as very different in terms of behaviour. Gender remains a discriminating factor in all areas of life.



In the UK, we feel that there are real differences in the behaviour of men and women in areas such as: working life (76%), sexuality (79%), fields of interest (73%), love relationships (82%), children’s education (81%), school, studies (60%), friendship (77%) or politics (50%). UK women perceive these differences even more strongly, especially in working life.



When it comes to evaluating their potential and qualities, us Brits are on a par with people from other countries involved in the survey. We consider ourselves friendlier than the average (97% - sharing 1st place with the Canadians), more generous (92% - 1st together with the French), caring (86% - 2nd after the Canadians), and funny (83% - 2nd place behind the Canadians).



We don't suffer from any particular complex regarding our intelligence (92% of us consider ourselves intelligent), or their seductiveness (57%).



But conversely when it comes to looks, we British feel the least confident... or is it that we're just more modest? Only 41% of said we considered ourselves physically attractive.



We're way behind the Canadians and Germans who for the greater majority do not doubt their aesthetic assets (65% and 63% respectively)! © Kat Karsen

