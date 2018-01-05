>
Differences between men and women
  
Masculine and feminine values in the future - survey results
According to our survey, both men and women, particularly in the UK, think that the values today's society believe to be important cannot be attributed to just one gender.

Conversely, 39% of us feel that traditionally feminine values have progressed more in  society in the past 10 years, while only 5% said that it's male values that have progressed more.

When asked about their own values, British men classified 32% of their values as being rather feminine, 34% as masculine and 34% as asexual.

Us British girls lean more towards feminine values (53%) than masculine values (only 15%).

