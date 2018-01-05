Who makes the decisions in relationships - survey results

In the UK, we women remain the main decision-makers in the home particualrly when it comes to clothes and food products, children’s education as well as hygiene, beauty and pharmacy products.



On the other hand, when it comes to entertainment and leisure, the situation is more divided on the British Isles.

And if there is one area in which men keep hold of their decision-making power, it is the choice of a car (86% say they decide), though a not insignificant number of women now also claim they decide (20%).

