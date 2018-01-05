>
>
Differences between men and women
  
Who makes the decisions in relationships - survey results
In this article

Who makes the decisions in relationships - survey results


In the UK, we women remain the main decision-makers in the home particualrly when it comes to clothes and food products, children’s education as well as hygiene, beauty and pharmacy products.

On the other hand, when it comes to entertainment and leisure, the situation is more divided on the British Isles.

And if there is one area in which men keep hold of their decision-making power, it is the choice of a car (86% say they decide), though a not insignificant number of women now also claim they decide (20%).

© Kat Karsen
Women in Focus Editor
07/03/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         