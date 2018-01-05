In this article























Getting the last word in arguments - survey results

Fights occur in relationships in every corner of the globe but who gets the last word?



At least across Europe, men and women believe that it's us girls who are most often “victorious” when it comes to lover's tiffs.



Well, except in Italy where women (70%) as well as men (56%) consider themselves mostly “victorious”.



In the UK we're a bit more equal: 66% of women here are convinced it's ladies who emerge the winners in relationship rucks, but 63% of our men think it's them... something doesn't quite up add there, does it?!

© Kat Karsen

