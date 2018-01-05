>
>
Differences between men and women
  
Getting the last word in arguments - survey results
In this article

Getting the last word in arguments - survey results


Fights occur in relationships in every corner of the globe but who gets the last word?

At least across Europe, men and women believe that it's us girls who are most often “victorious” when it comes to lover's tiffs.

Well, except in Italy where women (70%) as well as men (56%) consider themselves mostly “victorious”.

In the UK we're a bit more equal: 66% of women here are convinced it's ladies who emerge the winners in relationship rucks, but 63% of our men think it's them... something doesn't quite up add there, does it?! 


© Kat Karsen
Women in Focus Editor
07/03/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe massive rose gold trend
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         