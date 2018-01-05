>
>
Differences between men and women
  
Changing gender for a day - survey results
In this article

Changing gender for a day - survey results


Whatever their country of origin, if they had the chance to be in the skin of someone of the gender for 24 hours, both men and women would first of all like to understand what goes on in the mind of the opposite sex.

Sexuality was also high on the agenda, in the UK, four men out of ten would like to know what it feels like to have a female orgasm (40%). Women in the UK were less curious in this respect, only 24% of the women want to know what it would be like to have a penis.

In fact we're the least fascinated by this, much less so than Swiss or Spanish women.

However, we British women appear much more interested than the women questioned in the other countries in having the chance to be physically stronger (44% compared to the average of 28%).

For men, it's the close bond between female friends that appeared to be a subject of great interest, with 46% of British men wanting to know what girls talk about amongst themselves.

Surprisingly, only about one in ten of our British men (11%) would like to spend a day being pregnant. The Spanish are the most intrigued by this idea (29%).

 

© Kat Karsen
Women in Focus Editor
07/03/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         