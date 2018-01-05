In this article























Changing gender for a day - survey results

Whatever their country of origin, if they had the chance to be in the skin of someone of the gender for 24 hours, both men and women would first of all like to understand what goes on in the mind of the opposite sex.



Sexuality was also high on the agenda, in the UK, four men out of ten would like to know what it feels like to have a female orgasm (40%). Women in the UK were less curious in this respect, only 24% of the women want to know what it would be like to have a penis.



In fact we're the least fascinated by this, much less so than Swiss or Spanish women.



However, we British women appear much more interested than the women questioned in the other countries in having the chance to be physically stronger (44% compared to the average of 28%).



For men, it's the close bond between female friends that appeared to be a subject of great interest, with 46% of British men wanting to know what girls talk about amongst themselves.



Surprisingly, only about one in ten of our British men (11%) would like to spend a day being pregnant. The Spanish are the most intrigued by this idea (29%).

© Kat Karsen

