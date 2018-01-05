In this article























Cultural differences - 2011 international survey on differences between men and women

The award for the happiest people in love goes to the French! But in the UK and Germany, it's a very different story. Us Brits don't see life through rose-coloured spectacles, especially when it coms to relationships.



That it's nigh on impossible to fit everything into a day was an observation expressed by almost every nation. If there were more hours in a day Germans, Canadians, Italians and the Spanish would all dedicated it to family.



This trend isn't shared as much by the Swiss and Polish who place sport and lovemaking at the top of their list of activities they'd devote time to if they only had more of it.



The subject of "who gets the last word?" had the same results in all the countries except Italy. It seems women get the last word everywhere unless they're Italian, apprently both signori and signore stand their ground when it comes to a disagreement.



Whether in Europe or Canada, whether male or female, people believe that relations between men and women are easier now than they were 20 years ago - it seems our differences aren't so great afterall.

© Kat Karsen

Also on sofeminine:

- Earn yourself some Man Miles

- Busting the Man Myths

- Q&A: 8 things we don't understand about men

