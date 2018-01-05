>
>
Differences between men and women
 Photo 12/12 
Cultural differences - 2011 international survey on differences between men and women
In this article

Cultural differences - 2011 international survey on differences between men and women


The award for the happiest people in love goes to the French! But in the UK and Germany, it's a very different story. Us Brits don't see life through rose-coloured spectacles, especially when it coms to relationships.

That it's nigh on impossible to fit everything into a day was an observation expressed by almost every nation. If there were more hours in a day Germans, Canadians, Italians and the Spanish would all dedicated it to family.

This trend isn't shared as much by the Swiss and Polish who place sport and lovemaking at the top of their list of activities they'd devote time to if they only had more of it.

The subject of "who gets the last word?" had the same results in all the countries except Italy. It seems women get the last word everywhere unless they're Italian, apprently both signori and signore stand their ground when it comes to a disagreement.

Whether in Europe or Canada, whether male or female, people believe that relations between men and women are easier now than they were 20 years ago - it seems our differences aren't so great afterall.
 

© Kat Karsen


Also on sofeminine:
- Earn yourself some Man Miles
- Busting the Man Myths
- Q&A: 8 things we don't understand about men
Women in Focus Editor
07/03/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         