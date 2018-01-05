- Do we have to be the same to be equal?



Sofeminine's Sophie Herdman points out the difference between being equal and being the same.



I’ve noticed some confusion when it comes to feminism. This confusion lies in the following idea: that for men and women to be equal, they have to be the same. It’s a thought that occurred to me when reading that now infamous Netmums study in which only one in seven of the women surveyed said they were feminists. I was shocked by that statistic, of course, but there was another finding that really stuck with me. It was the belief among those surveyed that ‘women are different to men and the differences should be celebrated.’ Equality vs the same As it happens, I totally agree. I think that there are differences between many men and women, if there weren't, sites like ours wouldn't exist. And I do think that they should be celebrated. But I don't think that this means that we shouldn't be equal. As it happens, I totally agree. I think that there are differences between many men and women, if there weren't, sites like ours wouldn't exist. And I do think that they should be celebrated. But I don't think that this means that we shouldn't be equal. Let’s not forget, being the same and being equal are two very different things. Let’s look at that great book the dictionary for a little guidance. Equal – the state of being equal, esp. in status, rights and opportunities. Same – identical, not different, unchanged. See, they’re different things, and one isn’t necessary for the other to occur. I’m going to give you a really crude example here. It’s a chocolate example (well hey I am a woman and we just love chocolate right?). Let’s take an Mint Aero and a Whole Nut Dairy Milk. These two delicious chocolate bars are not the same at all, one is smooth and minty, the other is crunchy and hard, they’re not even made by the same company. But in my eyes they are totally equal and both have the same chance of being picked off the shelf. In fact, I am glad that they are not the same - variety is important. The same applies to the differences between men and women. Now I know, some people say that these differences don’t really exist*, and I'm not saying that men and women are opposites. We have many, many similarities, we are human after all. But what I am saying is that if there are subtle differences (and I happen to think that right now, in today’s society, there are) then it’s not a bad thing and definitely shouldn’t mean we can’t be equal. Feminists don't have to deny their femininity So why does all this matter? Well I think that this incorrect 'equality requires the same' idea is not only wrong but also one of the reasons why many women, especially young women, believe that they’re not feminists. So many girls think that (warning: massive general sweeping stereotypes to follow) if they love wearing dresses or discussing hair products or chatting about relationships they are not a feminist. But that’s not true, because being a feminist doesn’t mean denying your femininity. Feminism is about achieving equality, it’s not about erasing the differences between men and women. Of course there are times when, placed in the wrong hands, the argument that men and women aren’t identical can come back to bite you. Like when people say that men are just better at science and that’s why they are more represented in scientific professions, or when business owners refuse to employ women for fear of them becoming pregant. Or when Tesco decide that men are more interested in politics than women. All of the above, of course, are wrong and dangerous. Then there are the trickier arguments, like having women on the frontline , an issue I still haven’t made a decision about myself. Equal opportunities Perhaps this is one of the reasons why people are scared to point out that men and women aren’t always the same. Because they’re worried that if that’s true, then men and women can’t be equal. I think it’s good to be realistic. Of course a beauty counter at Boots is going to have more women working on it than men. Women are more likely to be interested in make up simply because a lot of them use it every day (please note: a lot, not all). But if a man with an equal passion and knowledge of beauty applied for that role, I’d hope he’d stand an equal chance. Because men and women can be different, but it doesn’t mean they can’t be equal. *We could debate this at length, along with whether these differences, if they do exist, are a social or biological construction, but this isn’t a psychology website, and I’ve got a point to make.



