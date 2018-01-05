>
How to be happy - the 7 steps to happiness
  
Count your blessings
In this article

Count your blessings


Sometimes when you’re blue things can seem a lot worse than they actually are.
 
Lisa says: “Try keeping a gratitude diary daily, list the things that you are thankful for - you’ll be amazed how much you take for granted.“
 
The little things add up and you genuinely will be surprised at the amount of positives in your life. If you have that visual reminder of things that are good in your life it will be even harder to ignore them. 
 

