Change your thoughts

Lisa says: “Remember, it is how, not what you think that most effects your mood."



Everything we do and think is linked. How we think and how we feel go hand in hand so making tweaks to your thought processes is integral to changing your attitudes - this is the whole basis of Congnative Behavioural Therapy.



"Change that voice in your head that you use to give yourself a hard time – and change it to sound like daffy duck. Next time you are beating yourself up – all you need to do is “shut the DUCK up,” she says.



By being able to break the cycle of negative thinking you will be able to prevent a downword spiral into misery.

