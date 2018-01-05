>
>
How to be happy - the 7 steps to happiness
  
Change your thoughts
In this article

Change your thoughts


Lisa says: “Remember, it is how, not what you think that most effects your mood."

Everything we do and think is linked. How we think and how we feel go hand in hand so making tweaks to your thought processes is integral to changing your attitudes - this is the whole basis of Congnative Behavioural Therapy. 

"Change that voice in your head that you use to give yourself a hard time – and change it to sound like daffy duck. Next time you are beating yourself up – all you need to do is “shut the DUCK up,” she says.

By being able to break the cycle of negative thinking you will be able to prevent a downword spiral into misery.  

20/02/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouNaturally beautiful celebrities
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         