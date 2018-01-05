Be positive

It is a proven fact that the things and people surrounding us can have a big effect on our own state of happiness and mind.





Lisa says: "Turn off negative input, turn ON positive input."



Whether that means ridding yourself of people who bring you down or a job that you hate, putting things into a positive perspective every once in a while is healthy.



Think: The important things in your life should be like radiators, not drains. Let things in that bring you warmth and rid yourself of all those things that bring you down.



Lisa says: "Watch funny movies and TV shows, read uplifting or inspiring books, especially autobiographies., listen to up-beat music. There is nothing like belting out a few power ballads to lift your mood!"

