Is porn damaging our relationships? If you’ve had sex and watched pornography you’re going to realise that some of those things on screen just are not going to happen in your bedroom.



Hell, even if you haven’t had sex you’re going to realise. So what effect is watching these freaky fantasies actually having on us in reality? Is porn really damaging our relationships and sex lives? Staff Writer Maria Bell suggests that it is.

Before you start to think oh here we go, here’s another uptight rant from some frigid prude talking about the evils of big bad pornography and how it affects our relationships, why not take a look at some of the facts about porn.

The facts: Cosmopolitan released stats last week from a survey talking about pornography with 68 therapists and you guessed it, it was pretty bleak.

Of the 68 therapists questioned 90% had seen an increase in relationship problems due to porn in recent years.

A conclusive 85% of these experts think that porn has had a negative effect on women’s confidence and 67% agree that women are under pressure to behave like porn stars in the bedroom.

As well as this almost ALL of these professionals (94%) said they had seen an increase in incidents of porn addiction with 63% of them believing that pornography has a direct effect on what men expect of their partner in the bedroom.

This to me is pretty unsurprising. The way that porn has infiltrated our society is obvious, you only have to look at a magazine or turn on VH1 to see it, but porn and how we actually interact with our partners is something that not many have paid attention to until quite recently.

Now it’s not just this survey which is starting to make people panic about porn. Politicians including Diane Abbott (don’t let that put you off) say things have got out of hand in society; The House of Commons held a public investigation into how porn is being monitored, Children’s charities have come out citing that children’s perspectives of sex has been warped so dramatically that Sex Education needs to be updated to include porn pronto, entrepreneurs have set up alternative websites to re-educate the masses about real sex, pretty much everyone has started to wake up a bit about how our porno-perspective is warping our attitude towards sex.

What does this really mean? This might not seem like such a big deal, but if you look at the first page of Youporn.com you can see why these statistics might be cause for concern.



Titles like “Public orgy MILFS and teens fucked” and “Anal virgin girl having her first butt fucking” imediately pop-up - original and titillating as they may be, is the type of porn out there.

This is the stuff which the 85% of the experts say women feel pressured to replicate.

This is the porn that 6 out of 10 teens admitted had influenced their life from a study done by Channel 4.

This is the unrealistic type of things that some men are expecting their partners to perform and that their partners feel pressured to do.

Let me just say that I am not some born again nut who thinks that all pornography and form of sexual freedom is a crime against sex.



My point is that porn sex is fantasy sex, it is not a real replication of what is naturally satisfying.



However public orgies and guys coldly ramming a girl’s a***hole is being taken as an accurate representation of what people standardly want from their sex lives.

More importantly, it is actually a damaging forced ideal of what people should want out of sex and when people fail to live up to it tensions, problems and insecurities arise.

Myth vs. Reality and why it’s a problem: A survey by Durex in 2010 about all things sex showed that only 8% of the population actually had anal sex. If you took pornography as reality that statistic would be much higher!.

(Of course people are into these and I’m in no way judging that, but this view of a hyper-sexualised sex life presented as a norm just doesn’t sit right.)

Not every aspect of pornography is bad. It’s human nature that watching people have sex is going to turn some people on. For some couples it’s a great thing and can help them with their relationship in a way that talking about their sexuality does not – hats off to them. For other couples it can cause huge problems.

Debates about pornography have been around for years, the idea that some women feel that shots of young girls getting a face-full could be deemed as degrading. Others feel like their man watching pornography is a form of infidelity whilst men are actively encouraged to view it and simultaneously made to feel macho and guilty about it. Some girls just accept it as what guys do.



However, porn in its current form has never been more available as it is now. It is everywhere and it’s hassle and cash-free; from apps on your Smartphone to a click away on your laptop – this has got to be making a lot more of an impact than just your odd shot of a naked Playboy bunny in the centre-fold.

We can already see a slightly darker reality. A world where slut-shaming is seen as banter, taking photos and videos of drunken girls in a sexually abusive manner is increasing, the number of guys becoming addicted to porn is on a steep rise and people on either side of the gender spectrum are becoming emotionally and psychologically damaged.

Has it warped our generation? So OK humour me for a bit and allow me to let you in on a little conversation I had whilst getting my wax the other day.

I’m going to put it out there, my waxer is a slightly insane borderline middle aged woman but on the sexuality side – she is no prude, and boy do I know it. (Side note – why do hairdressers and beauticians always end up talking about sex?)

However, I digress; as she was ripping away down there we came onto the subject of her ex-boyfriend who she’s begun texting again. She started to open up about how shocked she was that this man, an ex-boyfriend of hers (so someone she had had a past intimate relationship and known personally – but now a relative stranger) was now asking her to send him cheeky shots of her vagina, videos of her masturbating and headless tit pics.

“Don’t worry, just make sure your face isn’t in it.” He said. Unsurprisingly my waxer was horrified. “Is this what happens nowadays?”, she asked me.

This was the point that I let out a sigh. "Err, yeah," I replied.

Conclusion: Sex is great, well it can be amazing and there’s no point pretending it’s anything other than this, but porn is fantasy, it is not reality.

It’s when these two things become blurred that things start to fall apart and evidence suggests that it’s becoming just that.





