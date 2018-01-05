Rape culture: It’s not funny Sofeminine writer Abby Driver on why she thinks sexist ‘banter’ masquerading as humour is supporting the rape culture in this country…



The Low Down Been on Twitter lately? Then you probably saw the outrage over FHM's flippant comment in their latest edition: “If you run out of socks, you have two options: recycle, or go sock-free. No matter how cold it is, it’s never acceptable to wear your girlfriend / mother / victim’s socks.”



Which is blatent normalisation of what is part of a growing trend for 'rape culture' humour.



Except the thing is, it's not funny. And it's not just your typical lads mags like FHM that are still finding a cheap laugh or two at the expense of women. Websites like ‘Uni Lad’ and 'The Lad Bible' are part of a growing trend which objectifies and dehumanises women under the guise of comedy.



Labelling their humour as harmless banter these websites and those who frequent them excuse themselves from outright sexism and misogyny, claiming it is just all one big hilarious joke and if you can’t see that, you obviously don’t have a sense of humour.



This attitude is actually not funny, it's supporting and encouraging a culture of rape in a country where the tragedies of rape are rife. Rape Statistics It is hard to calculate accurate statitics, official statistics are usually massively diluted due to unreported rape case. But you can garner a rough idea of how bad the picture is from the following info: Last year’s British Crime Survey found that 230 women are raped every day

This year’s Mumsnet rape survey found that 27% of respondents had been raped

Another survey in America found that 1 in 5 women will be raped in their lifetime Suffice to say a shocking amount of women are getting raped every single day. Victim Blame Most rape goes unreported and it really isn’t hard to see why: victim blame and rape, unfortunately, go hand in hand. A victim of rape knows they will be subject to a humiliating ordeal which some academics have likened to being raped a second time.



They will have to relive the trauma, they will likely have their character scrutinised and god help them if they were wearing a mini skirt. This clever analogy uses a philanthropist who got mugged to highlight the point.



You might just think it’s just drunk girls in too-short dresses that will face victim blame, but you’d be wrong. One of the most recent, shocking cases of victim blaming comes from the other side of the pond. An 11-year-old girl was gang raped by a group of boys and men, undeniably horrific I am sure we can all agree.



Yet defence lawyer Steve Taylor likened the child to a spider luring flies into her web. When the police officer involved in the case said he did not agree, Taylor replied: “I hope nothing like this ever happens to your two teenage sons,” to which I nearly choked on my cup of tea. How, in this day and age, can a relatively intelligent human being think these things? But it’s not just the legal system which blames victims, oh no!



Police anti-rape campaigns all too often suggest that by changing a certain variable women can avoid rape, when we all know being drunk doesn’t cause rape, rapists cause rape. The same goes for the general public, a quarter of whom think a woman is partially or entirely to blame if she is drunk or wearing sexy clothing.



Politicians from Ken Clarke’s ‘serious rape’ to Todd Akins ‘legitimate rape remarks’ are feeding into the rape culture, as is the media by saying girls should avoid drinking to avoid rape. Rape Banter Direct victim blaming by everyone from politicians to police officers is obviously depressing, but it is often so blatant these instances are called to account. Individuals are made a case of. Rebuttal articles are written. People get angry. In short, it gets noticed.



However there is another damaging undercurrent that feeds into the rape culture of this country, one that often goes unnoticed. Under a facade of humour, increasing numbers of ‘lad’ based websites and facebook pages spew some of the most vile, sexist sentiments around, yet get away with it by insisting it’s all just a joke.



Take Uni Lad, for example, it was deactivated following an article it published which stated: “85% of rape cases go unreported. That seems to be fairly good odds.” Since its return, things haven’t improved much with regular status updates such as these charmers:



• “Boob jobs, nose jobs, teeth bleaching, tummy tucks, liposuction, colonic irrigation, botox, pierced ears, nipples, bellies and clits, eyebrows plucked, bikini wax, armpits shaved, lips tattooed, legs waxed, diets, exercise but they won’t take it up the arse cause it ‘hurts’.



• Picture of a faceless woman in nothing but a pair of shorts with the text: “The only lesson to be learnt from fifty shades of grey…girls need to be f***** (and if you want to shag one of them, we can probably help).



• Picture of two girls dressed up for Halloween with the text: “Students + Halloween = Sluts”



Others tell tales of sexual escapades they have had with ‘wenches’ and ‘hoes’ that are so drunk they’re not going to argue. This sounds like quite serious sexual assault, yet it is being applauded. Rape Culture Of course it’s not just lad sites. There are some sick tweeters out there too. What about when #bedofshame trended on twitter, in which men uploaded intimate pictures of unsuspecting woman after spending the night together?



The constant onslaught of blatantly sexist behaviour towards women is relentless. These lad sites employ questionable humour as a device to make their behaviour seem acceptable and shrugged off as banter.



The problem is, set against the backdrop of a country where rape is rife, I am struggling to see the funny side.



