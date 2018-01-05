|
Keys and Gray – Sexism in the workplace returns...
In his TalkSport interview, Richard Keys said that he was stunned by “the firestorm” sparked by his and Gray’s comments.
However, when issues of difference are involved, be it racial, sexual or gender-based, you’re always going to be on tricky ground.
“I don’t think we’ve reached the stage where people are afraid to have a joke with their colleagues,” agrees Maggie Berry. “But if someone's subjected to continual sexist banter at work, that is taking things too far. It's just draining.”
She suggests a “three strikes and your out” system, allowing women to shrug off an isolated remark as a misjudged joke, but encouraging them to take it to a superior if it continues.
“I've known plenty of colleagues who've made an out of order remark,” she says. “If they say something similar again, I would pay more attention and after that, I'd be inclined to formally flag it up.”
George Wales
09/02/2011
