>
>
Keys and Gray – Sexism in the workplace returns...

Keys and Gray – Sexism in the workplace returns...

   

- Keys and Gray – Sexism in the workplace returns...
Dr Patrick White, career and management coach at HRM Coaching. hrmcoaching






Maggie Berry, managing director of Women in Technology
The organisation dedicated to increasing the number of women working and achieving in IT.





Jenni Camplin, qualified counsellor from counselling directory  the online directory of professional counsellors and psychotherapists.






Jane Taylor, qualified counsellor from counselling directory  the online directory of professional counsellors and psychotherapists.






Rochelle Peachey, author and dating expert. iloveyouraccent




  
 
George Wales
09/02/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!New celebrity couples
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         