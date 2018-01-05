- Sheryl Sandberg's book: Women to blame for career failure?

Sheryl Sandberg's book: Are women to blame for their career shortcomings? Sheryl Sandberg's new book suggests women are to blame for holding themselves back from top spot jobs, and she's also calling for a more open discussion on how motherhood impacts on career progression. Sofeminine's Ursula Dewey looks at why we need more women to think like Sandberg.



Right now, if you ask me, there are not enough women at the top of their game in various industries. Rather there’s a distinctive lack of female energy in the executive boards across the country, not enough female decision makers or power icons to turn a generation around.



The Chief Executive of Royal Mail is a woman (Moya Greene), a woman heads up the giant that is

But things are changing. Slowly.The Chief Executive of Royal Mail is a woman (Moya Greene), a woman heads up the giant that is P&G and the Radio 4 Woman’s Hour Power List certainly made me feel proud of what women have achieved lately, but aside from such media nuggets, it seems women are continually fighting against the same challenges when it comes to their careers; low self-esteem, poor maternity packages and parenting induced career breaks that slow down their progression. But while you may think that such things are problems caused from patriarchal business models and societal norms, there’s one woman who’s pointing the finger at all those things – but also – at women themselves, for checking out of their career’s before they’ve even got off the ground.

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook and mother of two, is putting her career right to the top of her priority list – and those of other women too. Her book, which launches in March 2013 Lean In: Women, Work and The Will To Lead is hitting headlines because of her controversial message that women are holding themselves back in their careers. But while her point of view has ruffled a few feathers, I for one think we need a few more women thinking like Sandberg.

Her argument is that women are often the ones putting the brakes on their own success. In a preview to the New York Times Sandberg wrote: “We hold ourselves back in ways both big and small, by lacking self-confidence, by not raising our hands and by pulling back when we should be leaning in.



We internalise the negative messages we get throughout our lives, the messages that say it’s wrong to be outspoken, aggressive, more powerful than men. We lower our expectations of what we can achieve.”

I agree that many women have a tragic disposition to devalue their worth, to try to keep the peace, to do the right thing – and to perhaps put their own career paths to one side while trying to balance up the rights and wrongs of any self-serving career decision making – and all of these factors do have a part to play in how far women are ready to push themselves, but there’s a lot of other good reasons why we’re often left hovering below that glass ceiling.

While Sandberg argues that we’re the ones stopping ourselves by pulling back from career success, she also admits that maternity issues play a key role in keeping women from going all the way to the top and has even said to The Telegraph that discussing women’s plans to start a family is a conversation that should be had in the HR office – something that’s currently out of bounds.

'Every HR department tells you not to do that … but we need to have a much more open conversation.”

And she does have a point – motherhood and pregnancy have become dirty words in business – a shameful secret to hide from colleagues, but keeping schtum about our right to family life isn’t helping the issue.

Sandberg is a woman who earns a rather inflated $30million (£19million) a year and yet she feels able to leave the office at 5.30pm on a daily basis so she can have time with her family. This is a woman bucking the trend and pushing away that pressure to be one or the other – a working woman or a good mum. And it’s positive that a company as big as facebook is celebrating her for it.

While Sandberg’s epic success is not necessarily a level we’re all prone to aspire to, her message about opening debate on family matters and motherhood is an important one. She believes women are victims of stereotyping at work and covert (and sometimes overt) discrimination.



Are we stopping ourselves from the start?

Sandberg also believes that many women are rethinking how high their careers can go from the outset, perhaps where women chose specialities that are less demanding so they can account for the extra balance they might want in their lives when they have children (even when making that decision they maybe years from meeting someone they’d want to even settle down with).

Speaking at a conference in New York, at Barnard College for Women she said: “Put your foot on that gas pedal and keep it there until the day you have to make a decision.” She is encouraging women to believe in their inner business selves and to push themselves to achieve. Perhaps a change of thinking on how we view our careers and families is needed to redress the balance of power in industries, but thinking about family and career separately is much harder to achieve in the main.

Motherhood is constantly represented as an uphill struggle of drama’s and sleepless nights, worries and a source of marital distress – no wonder women are trying to compensate early on for the impact this life changing role will have.

But sadly more often than not society still sees the working mum as an all or nothing game – do well at work or have a perfect family. With characters like Miranda in ‘Sex And The City’ torn between motherhood and work, or frazzled Sarah Jessica Parker’s role in ‘I Don’t Know How She Does It’, it seems having it all is constantly out of bounds. And even those in positions of authority believe it to be true.



Head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said in an interview to US TV network NBC last year: “I think you cannot have it at the same time. I think you can in a way have it all as long as you can afford to be patient. But you cannot have it all at the same time. You must accept there will be failures.

For women to have more of a chance at going higher and pushing themselves further there have to be changes on every level – from the job gender stereotyping that happens in our informative years to the way that women or girls are encouraged more in certain subjects than others, to the way that businesses adapt to motherhood and support women throughout pregnancy. If women are the ones making all the allowances for the tolls of pregnancy and motherhood on their careers then it’s a one-sided power struggle that’s doomed to keep women down.

After all half of the world’s population is female – so ignoring how motherhood affects employment options – even before motherhood has taken hold - is really akin to living in the dark ages.





