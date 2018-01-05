Desert Flower: The Waris Dirie Story

This film is a very beautiful biopic. How did it make you feel to see your life unfold on the screen?

It was incredible. I was even surprised by my own life. I thought "Did I really do all that?!" (laughs). In fact, it made me realise that my life story is really quite crazy, I finally understood why people were moved. Up until now I never realised, I thought it was normal. There, for the first time, I became aware of what I have achieved and I said to myself "I like this girl! This girl is incredible! She's my hero!"

How much say did you have on the film set?

None, I never set foot on the film set, I didn't want to hear or see what was happening. It was a choice I made. During the 4 or 5 years that the project lasted, there was no exchange. The only thing that mattered to me was that a film was made which told my story and passed on my message. I wanted it to burst onto the big screen and have a lasting impact on people. I only saw the film the day it was finished.