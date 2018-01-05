Waris Dirie timeline

1997: During an interview for NBC and American Marie Claire, Waris Dirie stuns the world by talking about the circumcision she was subjected to when she was 3 years old.



Kofi Annan names her "goodwill ambassador" in the fight against female genital mutilation (FGM).



Waris Dirie writes her autobiograpy Desert Flower, which inspired the film. Over 11 million copies of the book have been sold worldwide.



2002: Creation of the Waris Dirie Fondation which fights against FGM

www.waris-dirie-foundation.com



2005: Waris Dirie publishes the book Desert Children in which she describes her investigations and her encounters with victims and those who perform the procedures.



Following the publication of this book, the European Union decides to include this fight in its programme for the first time. Waris meets ministers from the 25 member states who agree to toughen the laws in several countries.



2009: Waris joins the board of directors of the new PPR Corporate Foundation for Women’s Dignity and Rights.





© EPS/Rex/Sipa



Also on soFeminine:

> Campaigning against female genital mutilation

> One woman's fight against human trafficking

> Supporting women, ending domestic violence

