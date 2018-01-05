>
Waris Dirie and the fight against female circumcision
  
Waris Dirie and changing the world
Waris Dirie and changing the world


You're not giving up though?
No I'm not giving up but I find it unfair to see people remain in the background, happy to look at you and say "good for you, good luck!", when it's a problem that concerns everyone, all the women on the planet. It's my problem but it's yours as well.
 
Have things evolved nonetheless?
Yes, things are changing but not enough. We shouldn't be here talking about it, there are so many other things to be debating, don't you think? Today, I'm still just as shocked by female circumcision, it's very painful for me to tell the same story year after year... I would like that to change.
 
How can we change men's views on this issue?
It depends on us, on women and on mothers. Boys need to be educated differently about love and respect. I would like this new century to be a lot more respectful towards women. And I'd like it if we could stop saying "Oh yes, I hope so" and instead do something! If not, what will our children say tomorrow? "I hope that my mum thought about changing the world"? It's our duty.



© Nivière/Sipa
Women in Focus Editor
19/04/2010
