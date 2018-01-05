In this article























What is feminism: The different types of feminist



What is feminism What is feminism? It seems like a simple question. But nowadays it's not actually all that easy to answer.



Essentially, femimism is wanting women to be equal to men. That doesn't mean the same as men, we're always going to have our differences, but when it comes to being able to make choices and having opportunities, men and women should be equal.



The thing is, people have different ideas about how we express that desire; which is the best route to get to equality, or what equality even is. As a result, there are lots of different types of feminists out there, from the career girl to the old school scholar.



We've rounded up what we think are the main types of feminists. Don't take us too seriously, we're being a bit tongue in cheek of course, but we're pretty sure you'll identify with one, some or maybe all of them.





