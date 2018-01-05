>
>

What is feminism: The different types of feminist

 
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
In this article
What is feminism: The different types of feminist

What is feminism

What is feminism? It seems like a simple question. But nowadays it's not actually all that easy to answer.

Essentially, femimism is wanting women to be equal to men. That doesn't mean the same as men, we're always going to have our differences, but when it comes to being able to make choices and having opportunities, men and women should be equal.

The thing is, people have different ideas about how we express that desire; which is the best route to get to equality, or what equality even is. As a result, there are lots of different types of feminists out there, from the career girl to the old school scholar.

We've rounded up what we think are the main types of feminists. Don't take us too seriously, we're being a bit tongue in cheek of course, but we're pretty sure you'll identify with one, some or maybe all of them. 
Women in Focus Editor
01/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Naturally beautiful celebritiesCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Changing your name | How to change your name
Work for yourself - get your small business online
How to deal with redundancy
Registering and voting: everything you need to know
See all Women in Focus guides
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         