What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
The Second Wave Feminist
The Second Wave Feminist


The Second Wave Feminist was probably part of second wave feminism between the Sixties and Nineties - and we have a lot to thank these ladies for.

They were the ones throwing away their bras and fighting back against the female oppression of the Fifties, they're all about female liberation, especially sexual liberation. 

These feminists focus on inbuilt prejudices and how nature (like the fact that only women can give birth) determines the women's position in society. They look a lot at the structure of the family, too.

Germaine Greer is one of the leading feminists in this area. Her book, The Female Eunuch, though controversial, is one of the key texts from this time.
01/11/2012
