The New Wave Feminist

The New Wave Feminist, as we like to call them, is typically a woman in her twenties or thirties (but can be any age!). Their focus is less on female liberation, and more on gender equality.



They're sick of a few things, all of which are related to how they're viewed in society. They're annoyed by inbuilt, everyday sexism, they're frustrated by the glass ceiling they face in their careers and some of them are annoyed by men who ask them to act like porn stars in bed.



They're also sick of being viewed as an object by men. They can't stand it when they're whistled at on the street, they are infuriated by men who think it's ok to grope them in a club just because they're wearing a short skirt and they've had it up to here with the way women are portrayed in the media - much more for their body than their brains.



Lena Dunham, the writer, director and star of hit American sitcom Girls, is one of these. She has been called on more than one occasion the voice of her generation.

