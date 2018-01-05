>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
The Funny Feminist
The Funny Feminist


The Funny Feminist knows that feminism can be seen as stuffy and boring. That's often why they take a different approach - they use humour to get their point across.

This can mean that they have to fight a harder battle - comedy is a notoriously sexist industry, but when they make it, like the brilliant Tina Fey, they can make a serious difference.

There are lots of funny feminists out there and we salute them. Some accuse them of not taking feminism seriously enough, but we think that as long as they're spreading the word, it doesn't matter how they do it. Plus, who doesn't love a bit of comedy?
01/11/2012
