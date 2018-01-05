>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
The Cute Feminist
The Cute Feminist


The Cute Feminist goes against the stereotypical view of a feminist. They don't wear trouser suits, cut their hair short or shy away from make up. They don't feel the need to act tough either.

They embrace frilly dresses, they adore doll like make up, they do their nails and wear bows in their hair. They listen to kitsch music and love girly TV. And not one bit of this makes them less of a feminist.

They still strongly believe and fight for equality. They're intelligent, strong-minded and on the ball.

Zooey Deschanel is one of our favourite Cute Feminists. This lady is an all-rounder, she acts, she sings and is co-founder of hellogiggles.com - an entertainment site for smart, independent and creative women. And she looks great in a bright pink dress. 
01/11/2012
