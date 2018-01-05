In this article























The Career Feminist

The Career Feminist is sort of the stereotypical feminist. Driven by, you guessed it, their career; their job is one of the most important things in their lives.



They're successful, independent and they don't take any nonsense from any sexist-leaning men or women they might meet on their way to the top.



To them, the feminist fight has given us women the opportunity to have their dream careers and they're going to make the most of it.



Karren Brady is a classic example of a Career Feminist. She became managing director of Birmingham City Football Club when she was only 23 and among other jobs, is now Alan Sugar's right hand woman on The Apprentice.



She once famously went back to work three days after giving birth. She's calmed down a lot now and says she regrets that decision, but there's no denying she's a workaholic.





