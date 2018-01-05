>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
This one's all in the title really. The Independent Feminist is all about independence. She wants to be able to do whatever she wants.

She doesn't shy away from wearing hot pants or being uber sexy. She's just as happy speaking about politics as she is speaking about how much she loves being a mum. For her, being a feminist is all about choice.

We think Beyonce fits nicely into this box, after all, she was the one who sang Independent Women.

What we love about Beyonce is that one minute she's shaking her booty on stage with Lady Gaga, the next she's chatting with Barak Obama. She's a real career woman, who's happy to take time off to look after her first child. And let's not forget, she was the first woman to headline Glastonbury. Not only did she get through it without any mishaps, she totally bossed it.
