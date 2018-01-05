>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
The Family Feminist
The Family Feminist


There's a misconception out there where people think stay at home mums can't be feminists. But that's not true at all. There are lots of women who are happy to call themselves feminists that have chosen to stay at home to bring up their children.

To them, family life is incredibly important and they want to spend as much time as possible with their kids. 

We'd put Gwyneth Paltrow into this category. She still works a bit, but her main focus is her home and her family life, as her blog Goop shows.

She's said in the past that she thinks she's a bad feminist because she chose to put her family before her career, but we think if that's what she wanted to do, that doesn't make a her a bad feminist, it just makes her a Family Feminist.
Women in Focus Editor
01/11/2012
