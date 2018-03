In this article























The Stripping Feminist

Lots of women who take their clothes off for a living are actually feminists.



These feminists see stripping as liberating, as a show of female empowerement.



A classic Stripping Feminist is Dita Von Teese (although we should point out she is officialy a burlesque dancer, not a stripper).



Dita believes one hundred percent that stripping and feminism are not in opposition. As she says: "Having your own choices, having equal rights - how is that not being feminist?"