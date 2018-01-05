>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
  
The Male Feminist
Yes, we know we shouldn't really have a special section for Male Feminists, because they're just the same as female feminists, but we just wanted an excuse to talk about Barak Obama really. Plus, we just wanted to remind everyone that a man can just as easily be a feminist as a woman can.

Obama has been a breath of feminist air. He's pro-choice - in his first week of office he lifted a rule that stopped the government funding family planning organisations that support abortion. He's been quoted as saying: "There is one person who should make decisions about your healthcare, and that person is you." Go Obama!

Also, the first bill he singed into law was one that helped women to get fairer pay. Plus, he has nominated women and transgender women into important positions. We love you Barack! 
Women in Focus Editor
01/11/2012
05/01/2018
