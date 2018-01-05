>
What is feminism: The different types of feminist
The Fashion Feminist
The Fashion Feminist


The Fashion Feminist is all about clothes. She lives and breathes fashion in all its forms. She might be a designer, model, journalist or just a fashion lover.

She believes that what she wears, whether it's high waist trousers with a shirt buttoned to the top or a short, tight leather dress, says a lot about who she is. 

She doesn't think that her love of the exterior makes her frivolous or any less of a feminist, in fact she thinks that the exterior can help fight the feminism cause.

Lily Cole is a great example of this. While the super successful model also has a double first from Cambridge, acts and is an environmental campaigner (jealous? Us? Oh no), she's first and foremost known for her modelling, while remaining a hard core feminist. Go Lily.
