Women in politics: We speak to women in Whitehall

by Samantha Thorp

Women in politics © iStockphoto
Earlier this summer SexyMP launched, inviting visitors to rank politicians in order of their sex appeal.

Unsurprisingly it has been women rather than their male counterparts who have regularly topped the poll and the fanfare surrounding the launch of the controversial site has helped catapult some of our younger female MPs into the limelight.

Think of women working in politics and it wasn’t so long ago that images of frumpy old dames like Ann Widdecombe and Margaret Thatcher would spring to mind.

But this is no longer the case. Since the advent of Blair’s babes in 1997, the proportion of women entering politics has risen steadily - voters at last year’s general election awarded 143 seats to women – and many of these emerging political stars manage to combine glamour and ambition, adding a touch of youth and femininity to political proceedings.

Despite this, the famously long hours and the traditionally macho culture still dissuade many women from taking up a career in politics.

Are the current crop of female politicians enjoying the cut and thrust of life in politics? So Feminine talks to five women to find out what life is like in Whitehall.




 
  
Women in Focus Editor
02/10/2011
