10 places to visit in Paris: hotels, bars, restaurants in Paris

10 places to visit in Paris
Paris, the City of Lights and of romance. Whether you're a first time visitor or not, delight in these 10 places to visit in Paris, each offering something special, for a Parisian experience to remember.
For beautifying yourself
French women are always beautifully manicured, so make like the locals and head to a much respected Culture of Color nail
bar where you can change your nail varnish
as often as you change your mind.
At only €5 for a polish, why not pop into the latest bar to open, on Rue des Martyrs, just before or after a mouth watering snack at the neighbouring Rose Bakery.
You don't need an appointment to visit the nail
bar but you do need to be good at decision-making: their huge selection of OPI nail
varnishes can be overwhelming, decisions, decisions...