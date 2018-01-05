10 places to visit in Paris: hotels, bars, restaurants in Paris

10 places to visit in Paris

Paris, the City of Lights and of romance. Whether you're a first time visitor or not, delight in these 10 places to visit in Paris, each offering something special, for a Parisian experience to remember.

For beautifying yourselfFrench women are always beautifully manicured, so make like the locals and head to a much respected Culture of Color nail bar where you can change your nail varnish as often as you change your mind.At only €5 for a polish, why not pop into the latest bar to open, on Rue des Martyrs, just before or after a mouth watering snack at the neighbouring Rose Bakery.You don't need an appointment to visit the nail bar but you do need to be good at decision-making: their huge selection of OPI nail varnishes can be overwhelming, decisions, decisions...