Silencio nightclub in Paris - David Lynch's Parisian club

Grab your stilettos and head over to Silencio for a boogie. It's the latest Parisian club to open and was conceived and designed by American film director David Lynch.



Although reserved for members until midnight, you can enter for free once the clock strikes 12 and if you choose to opt for membership, you'll get unlimited access to concerts, films and other performances.



Regular membership: €780 a year

Premium membership: €1,500

Under-30s and non-French residents: €420



Silencio

144 rue Montmartre

75002

Paris



© Alexandre Guirkinger

