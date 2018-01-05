>
>
10 places to visit in Paris
  
Silencio nightclub in Paris - David Lynch's Parisian club

Silencio nightclub in Paris - David Lynch's Parisian club


Grab your stilettos and head over to Silencio for a boogie. It's the latest Parisian club to open and was conceived and designed by American film director David Lynch.

Although reserved for members until midnight, you can enter for free once the clock strikes 12 and if you choose to opt for membership, you'll get unlimited access to concerts, films and other performances.

Regular membership: €780 a year
Premium membership: €1,500
Under-30s and non-French residents: €420


Silencio
144 rue Montmartre
75002
Paris

© Alexandre Guirkinger


Fashion Editor
27/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         