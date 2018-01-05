Silencio nightclub in Paris - David Lynch's Parisian club
Grab your stilettos and head over to Silencio for a boogie. It's the latest Parisian club to open and was conceived and designed by American film director David Lynch.
Although reserved for members until midnight, you can enter for free once the clock strikes 12 and if you choose to opt for membership, you'll get unlimited access to concerts, films and other performances.
Regular membership: €780 a year
Premium membership: €1,500
Under-30s and non-French residents: €420
Silencio
144 rue Montmartre
75002
Paris
© Alexandre Guirkinger