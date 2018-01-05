La Maison Angelina - hot chocolate and pastry treat in Paris

Give in to temptation and treat yourself to a Chocolate Chaud L'Africain (African hot chocolate) and Mont Blanc pastry at Angelina's, the beautifully decorated tearoom situated on rue de Rivoli.



The rich, old-fashioned hot chocolate comes with a little pot of whipped cream, while the pastry combines meringue, light whipped cream and chestnut cream vermicelle. A decadent treat in an equally sumptuous atmosphere.



La Maison Angelina

226 rue de Rivoli

75001

Paris



www.angelina-paris.fr/en/



© SETBOUN PHOTOS/SIPA





