10 places to visit in Paris
  
La Maison Angelina - hot chocolate and pastry treat in Paris

La Maison Angelina - hot chocolate and pastry treat in Paris


Give in to temptation and treat yourself to a Chocolate Chaud L'Africain (African hot chocolate) and Mont Blanc pastry at Angelina's, the beautifully decorated tearoom situated on rue de Rivoli.

The rich, old-fashioned hot chocolate comes with a little pot of whipped cream, while the pastry combines meringue, light whipped cream and chestnut cream vermicelle. A decadent treat in an equally sumptuous atmosphere.

La Maison Angelina
226 rue de Rivoli
75001
Paris

www.angelina-paris.fr/en/

27/01/2012
