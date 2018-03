Hôtel Fouquet's Barrière Paris - cocktails in Paris

Stop for a breather between shopping or French kissing, by going for a drink in the Fouquet's Barrière bar and soak up the views over the Triangle d'Or, Paris's luxurious district.



Sit back and sip a cocktail created by Stéphane Ginouves, winner of the 2011 Meilleur Ouvrier de France (Best Craftsman of France) award in the barman category.



Hotel Fouquet's Barrière

46 avenue Georges V

75008

Paris