Emmanuelle Zysman jewellery shop in Paris - parisian jewellery shop

Looking for a piece of jewellery that will go with everything? Head to the jewellery shop set up by the talented Emmanuelle Zysman in rue de Grenelle, alongside some of the biggest names in French design: right opposite Christian Louboutin and close to Frédéric Malle.



The intimate, understated store and excellent service will make you feel as precious as the jewellery she designs.



Emmanuelle Zysman

33 rue de Grenelle

75007

Paris



www.emmanuellezysman.fr