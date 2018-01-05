>
After the Rain spa in Paris - Parisian spa and hammam

Unwind for an afternoon at the After The Rain spa, hidden within the Saint James-Albany hotel. Far from the usual wellbeing hotspots, this one remains zen and preserved.

Start with a dip in the pool, then relax in the hammam before treating your legs to the 'After Shopping' draining massage which concludes with cool gel being applied on your legs, from the arches of your feet all the way up to your hips.

If you weren't already in love with the French way of life, you will be after this.


After the Rain spa
Hôtel Saint James – Albany
202 rue de Rivoli
75001
Paris

www.aftertherain.ch/en/paris


