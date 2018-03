Agapé Substances restaurant - chef David Toutain

Treat yourself to a culinary adventure with David Toutain's cuisine at the Agapé Substances restaurant. His fantastical, top-notch variations of vegetables, herbs and multi-textural dishes are a delight for the tastebuds. Foodies will love.



Take a seat at the huge counter where all gourmet Parisians have been heading to en masse since the restaurant opened, or alternatively at the sole table for 2, next to the kitchen so you can see the chef at work.



Reservations are required.





Agapé Substances

66 rue Mazarine

75006

Paris

Reservations: +33 (0)1 43 29 33 83



www.agapesubstance.com



© Thai Toutain