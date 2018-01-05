Coutume Café in Paris - Parisian café

No trip to Paris would be complete without a trip to an authentic French café. Recharge your batteries at Coutume Café, one of the city's newer cafés. Here, the coffee beans are roasted on site and brewed in a variety of devices, including a siphon, a conical drip and a sophisticated espresso machine. Fancy.



The café itself is a far cry from the traditional Parisian café; the light and spacious decor boasts a contemporay feel that will appeal to coffee lovers in search of something different.



Coutume Café

47 rue de Babylone

75007

Paris



www.coutumecafe.com



