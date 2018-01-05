Archives Nationales garden - Paris public garden

>
10 places to visit in Paris
  
Need some fresh air? To do so, you don't have to head beyond the péripherique (the Parisian equivalent to the M25) because the National Archives have recently opened their garden to the public.

This magnificent green space, in the middle of the Marais, has been reinvented by the famous landscape designer Louis Benech who's given his touch to this 8000m² hidden treasure.
Les Archives Nationales
60 rue des Francs-Bourgeois
75004
Paris


Fashion Editor
27/01/2012
