Removing melasma: Obagi Nu-Derm® System treatments anti ageing skin care - use the right cosmetics Anti ageing skin care with an acid peel Option 2 - Obagi Nu-Derm® System treatments

The first thing that puts me off about Obagi treatments is that nurse practitioner Marie Narsoomamode tells me you can't use it if you're pregnant or wanting to get pregnant any time soon as it can affect foetal development. Eeek.



Anything powerful enough to affect my womb when it's applied topically to my face can't be good news, surely? I'm assued it's perfectly safe but I can't help but feel dubious about it.



The Obagi system uses active ingredients Retin-A and hydroquinone (a bleaching agent) to treat superficial skin issues.



Unlike high street topical creams this system has to be perscribed by a physician and your progress is closely monitored.



The prescription-strength system exfoliates old skin leaving healthy, new skin that looks and acts younger and healthier so it would be great for my little wrinkles too.



However, choose this and you're in for the long haul. Narsoomamode says it's an everyday at home ritual that lasts for about four months.



Obagi Nu-Derm® System Still it's significantly cheaper than the other options and it does get the desired results... eventually.



At The Private Clinic, the Obagi Nu-Derm® System is a 4-month course and costs around £395 for the products and consultations.











