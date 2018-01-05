Removing melasma: PIXEL Laser + Obagi Anti ageing skin care - look after your skin now Option 3: PIXEL laser + Obagi Nu-Derm® System



On consulting my notes on potential treatments I found I'd written "pixie" laser instead of PIXEL. I'm faintly disappointed that it's not a "pixie" laser which sounds altogether friendlier.



The PIXEL laser option involves zapping my unsuspecting skin with a high-energy beam of light alas not from the tip of star-shaped wand, wielded by a mythical creature dressed entirely in green.



This triggers the natural healing process of the skin whilst removing unwanted epidermis and upper dermas layers.



Nurse practitioner Marie Narsoomamode tells me that the skin will be swollen and pink for around two hours after treatment. Lycogel is applied to speed the healing process, reduce inflammation and aid the colour correction.



For three to five days you'll need a special face cream too. Narsoomamode recommends that I combine three PIXEL laser sessions with the Obagi Nu-Derm® system for optimal results... but I'm a bit scared.



At The Private Clinic, PIXEL laser + Obagi Nu-Derm® System is around £1,200 which includes three laser sessions and the products.











