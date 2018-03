Treating frown lines - anti ageing skin care treatments anti ageing skin care While all my options will achieve the aim of ridding me of pesky melasma and giving me the glowing complexion I had as a youth, none of them can really rid me of these "surprise lines".



Frown lines

When I raise my eyebrows four deeply furrowed creases appear on my forehead which I wouldn't mind if that's all I saw of them.



Unfortunately they're visible all the time. Well... to me, anyway.



If I want them gone I need an additional treatment on top of my melasma treatment.



My options are:

Botox

or dermal fillers Either one of these will last me between six and nine months and at The Private Clinic could set me back an additional £200.