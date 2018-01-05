anti ageing skin care advice for melasma sufferers anti ageing skin care - peels Anti ageing skin care with an acid peel Option 1 - Trichloroacetic acid peel (TCA)

Quite frankly the idea of chemically burning layers of skin from face terrifies me. Even the name!



Narsoomamode suggest a trichloroacetic acid peel (known as a TCA peel). The word acid only makes me feel more nervous.



This option is very good for pigmentation issues such as melasma. Though TCA can be used from strengths of 10% to 35%, I was offered a 15% version.



I'd need three peels to complete to process which could be given on a two-weekly basis.



I'm told the peel itself causes your skin to go red and feel tight immediately after treatment. Three days later, the dreaded peeling begins, and 7 days later your skin is fresh and fabulous again.



I'm also cautioned that this option means I can't expose my skin to direct sunlight for 2-4 weeks following treatment.



'Most women should have two peels a year, from 25 onwards' advises Narsoomamode, 'From about 25 you're more aware of how to take care of your skin especially with the sun, so you can start really looking after yourself without ruining it with sun burns'.



The treatment takes from 15 minutes to an hour. At The Private Clinic it costs around £700 for three peels - this includes the products you need to take care of your skin during the treatment such as sun block and specific moisturisers.











