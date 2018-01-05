|
Avoid melasma and get great skin - anti ageing skin care advice.
|
While I ponder my options - or rather what I see as my punishment for poor anti ageing skin care while I was younger - Marie Narsoomamode gives me her invaluable expert advice on how this all could have been avoided.
Get great skin - anti ageing skin care advice
Follow these easy anti ageing skin care tips at home. Start today and you'll have younger looking skin for so much longer.
Anti ageing skin care tip no. 1: Be sun shy
|'The sun does the most damage' says Narsoomamode. She recommends that we all use a minimum of factor 30 sun block every day. Yep, every single day.
After you apply your regular moisturiser, slap on some factor 30 before heading out the door.
Wearing a hat whenever you're outdoors is also a good idea. The sun, even on a cloudy day, is more damaging than you think.
Anti ageing skin care tip no. 2: Exfoliate... gently
|
|'We used to see a lot of women who'd actually damaged their skin by over using apricot scrubs that were popular in the eighties' she tells me.
'Clinique do a really good hypo-allergenic seven day scrub. I'd recommend that.'
Anti ageing skin care tip no. 3: Take supplements
|Although opinion varies on the usefulness of supplements, Narsoomamode is a fan. However, she cautions that investing in good quality supplements is a must.
Anti ageing skin care tip no. 4: Peel at home
|
|With a rigorous at home beauty regime you can avoid the 'two clinical peels a year' recommended by leading dermatologists.
Using at home glycolic peel can really boost the effectiveness of your anti ageing skin care system.
Anti ageing skin care tip no. 5: Get you vitamin C - use a serum