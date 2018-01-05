Avoid melasma and get great skin - anti ageing skin care advice. Get great skin - anti ageing skin care advice While I ponder my options - or rather what I see as my punishment for poor anti ageing skin care while I was younger - Marie Narsoomamode gives me her invaluable expert advice on how this all could have been avoided.



Anti ageing skin care tip no. 1: Be sun shy 'The sun does the most damage' says Narsoomamode. She recommends that we all use a minimum of factor 30 sun block every day. Yep, every single day.



After you apply your regular moisturiser, slap on some factor 30 before heading out the door.



Wearing a hat whenever you're outdoors is also a good idea. The sun, even on a cloudy day, is more damaging than you think.



SoFeminine suggest:

Advanced Sun Defense SPF30, £30, SkinCeuticals

Anti ageing skin care tip no. 2: Exfoliate... gently 'We used to see a lot of women who'd actually damaged their skin by over using apricot scrubs that were popular in the eighties' she tells me.



'Clinique do a really good hypo-allergenic seven day scrub. I'd recommend that.'



SoFeminine suggest:

Clinique 7 Day Scrub Cream, £16.50, Clinique

Anti ageing skin care tip no. 3: Take supplements Although opinion varies on the usefulness of supplements, Narsoomamode is a fan. However, she cautions that investing in good quality supplements is a must.



SoFeminine suggest:

Vitabiotics' Perfectil Platinum, £39.49 - 60 tablets, Boots Anti ageing skin care tip no. 4: Peel at home With a rigorous at home beauty regime you can avoid the 'two clinical peels a year' recommended by leading dermatologists.



Using at home glycolic peel can really boost the effectiveness of your anti ageing skin care system.



SoFeminine suggest:

MD Formulations peel and protect skin kit, £50, Bare escentuals Anti ageing skin care tip no. 5: Get you vitamin C - use a serum Vitamin C is amazing for your skin and as well as getting your daily dose through food and supplements, Narsoomamode suggests using a vitamin C serum every night to boost your skin tone.



She also suggests maximising the results of any vitamin C treatment by using a vitamin B5 hydrating gel such as SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel.



SoFeminine suggest:

Brighter By Nature™ Skin tone correcting serum, £31, Origins

SkinCeuticals Hydrating B5 Gel, £56, SkinCeuticals





