Facial: Thai Square Spa Seven Pollen Facial  

We sent SoFeminine's Ursula Dewey to the new Thai Square Spa in Covent Garden to try out their Seven Pollen Facial and indulge in some urban down time.Situated in a Victorian Warehouse on a backstreet in Neal's Yard, Covent Garden, Thai Square Spa is an unexpected sanctuary in the heart of London.As you enter, you realise the spa reception is tacked onto the back end of the Thai Square restaurant, so rather than the smell of beauty oils and jasmine flowers, the aroma of Thai Green Curry is the first thing to hit you.With a busy working restaurant behind, separated only by a few steps, the reception isn't exactly a tranquil waiting area. Nonetheless, the staff are friendly and I happily thumbed through the latest Tatler after filling out the customary question sheet before my facial.With its restaurant and treatment rooms beneath, Thai Square Spa could be dismissed as trying to do too much in too small a space. But if you can hold judgement until you've walked downstairs, any doubts will soon disappear.Once through the glass double doors you're welcomed by fresh orchid flower displays and the cleanliness and order of a well maintained spa.Luxuriously decorated, Thai Square Spa is a feast for the senses: slate flooring, mahogany furnishings and rustic brickwork all work to create the perfect Asian spa ambiance.Tucked away under the restaurant are seven spacious treatment rooms, two luxury pedicure stations and a beautiful mosaic steam room.I was given a fluffy gown and sandals to change into, and led to a small but perfectly formed changing room, complete with shower.